Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RY. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.9% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 464,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $104.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $104.88. The firm has a market cap of $148.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.36.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

