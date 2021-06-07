Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 638 Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after acquiring an additional 266,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,742,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,542,000 after acquiring an additional 82,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,968,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 139,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 68,912 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $5,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

TBIO stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 0.89. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.70.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.