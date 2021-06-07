Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $209.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.38. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $211.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

