Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,301 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in HP by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in HP by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,663 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ stock opened at $30.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.72. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.46.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.