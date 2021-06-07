Insider Selling: Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) VP Sells $230,720.00 in Stock

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $230,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
UVV opened at $57.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.73. Universal Co. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $60.95.
Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 3.18%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter worth $1,945,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Universal
Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.
Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.