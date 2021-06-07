Insider Selling: Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) VP Sells $230,720.00 in Stock

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $230,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

UVV opened at $57.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.73. Universal Co. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 3.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter worth $1,945,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

