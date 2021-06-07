Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,215,000 after buying an additional 3,349,167 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after buying an additional 1,839,952 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,963,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,006,000 after buying an additional 1,147,692 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 76.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,524,000 after buying an additional 2,473,048 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $191,607,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive stock opened at $73.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.