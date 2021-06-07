Forsta AP Fonden Buys Shares of 3,900 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,523,000 after acquiring an additional 72,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after acquiring an additional 376,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,788,000 after acquiring an additional 69,807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $254.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.03. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $128.10 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In related news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $729,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total transaction of $1,807,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,346. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

