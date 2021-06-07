State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,040 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

AGIO opened at $57.60 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

