Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lear by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lear by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 55,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Lear by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.46.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LEA opened at $201.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.