Forsta AP Fonden Sells 39,400 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,829 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $119.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.16. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $152,125.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $93,244.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,462. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

