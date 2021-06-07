Atria Investments LLC Sells 210,984 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210,984 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Infosys by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 199,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 286,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFY opened at $19.29 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

