iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after buying an additional 93,530 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 456,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after buying an additional 57,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after buying an additional 61,293 shares during the period. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,917,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $62.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.99. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $62.56.

