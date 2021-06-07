Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 25,366 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 220.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,872 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Splunk by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,043 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Splunk by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,176 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Splunk by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,399 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $112.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.07.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

