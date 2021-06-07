GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 171,650 Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 171,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Rafael by 4.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Rafael by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rafael in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rafael in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rafael by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Rafael alerts:

NYSE RFL opened at $46.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $778.25 million, a PE ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 2.36. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $53.57.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 383.71%.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.