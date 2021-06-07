City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stake Reduced by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of City worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in City during the 4th quarter worth $10,974,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of City by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83,017 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of City by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 112,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 49,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of City by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $227,838.00. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $166,821.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,220.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,551 shares of company stock valued at $515,073 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $79.63 on Monday. City Holding has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.93.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 33.61%. On average, research analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

