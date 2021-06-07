GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWB opened at $17.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

