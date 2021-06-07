UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.54% of UFP Technologies worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $10,550,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 479,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,890,000 after buying an additional 112,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,563,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 84.5% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 52,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel C. Croteau bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $76,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,576.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau bought 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,403.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPT opened at $57.79 on Monday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $59.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.92.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

