GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,587 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Columbus McKinnon worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 527,761 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 110,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,248,000 after purchasing an additional 109,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $50.90 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.