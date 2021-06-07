GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,719 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Getty Realty worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTY opened at $32.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

