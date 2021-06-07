Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $316.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

