Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) vs. The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) and The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Investment and The Mexico Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment 51.61% 10.84% 4.16% The Mexico Fund N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Apollo Investment and The Mexico Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment $216.75 million 4.40 $111.86 million $1.69 8.64 The Mexico Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than The Mexico Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Apollo Investment and The Mexico Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment 1 1 0 0 1.50 The Mexico Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Investment presently has a consensus price target of $12.88, suggesting a potential downside of 11.88%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than The Mexico Fund.

Risk and Volatility

Apollo Investment has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Mexico Fund has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Apollo Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of The Mexico Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Apollo Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of The Mexico Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats The Mexico Fund on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in warrants, makes equity co-investments, and may also invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The fund typically invests in building materials, business services, cable television, chemicals, consumer products, direct marketing, distribution, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, publishing, retail and transportation. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc. was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

