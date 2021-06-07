Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $188,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal stock opened at $263.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

