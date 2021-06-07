GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 7,058 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $66.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $77.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.