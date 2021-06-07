Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $465,000 Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $88.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.45. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $64.83 and a 52-week high of $88.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

