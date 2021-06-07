Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Lawrence M. Alleva Purchases 1,035 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Lawrence M. Alleva purchased 1,035 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $14,883.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MRSN stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

