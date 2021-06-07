Atria Investments LLC Lowers Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in General Mills by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $64.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

