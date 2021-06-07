Atria Investments LLC Sells 998 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,697,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $191.63 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $135.92 and a 1 year high of $192.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.05.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

