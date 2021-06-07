Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $61.70 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion and a PE ratio of 110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $8,134,460.00. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $4,485,147.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,506,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,391,294 shares of company stock valued at $68,027,537 over the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth $4,628,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1,559.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 188,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XXEC Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth $5,645,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

