Insider Selling: Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) VP Sells $20,524.82 in Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) VP Arthur Prusan sold 1,282 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $20,524.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,524.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $15.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $494.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.85. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

AMAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 474,784 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 116,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,484 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

