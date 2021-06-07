Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

ATVI stock opened at $96.84 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

