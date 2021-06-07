$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. TFI International reported sales of $803.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $94.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.63. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

