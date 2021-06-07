Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) CFO Ping Wang Rawson Purchases 6,330 Shares

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) CFO Ping Wang Rawson purchased 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $24,243.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,850 shares in the company, valued at $137,305.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Dyadic International stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $105.53 million and a PE ratio of -11.26. Dyadic International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $10.98.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 595.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Dyadic International by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dyadic International by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of Dyadic International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dyadic International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 27,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.