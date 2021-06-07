Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives C$9.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.75.

CTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday. Cormark lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

TSE CTS opened at C$8.04 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$1.21 and a one year high of C$8.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

