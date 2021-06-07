Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,388 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $121,333,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,478,000 after buying an additional 4,813,480 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 473.9% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,818,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,791,000 after buying an additional 1,501,745 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,277,000 after buying an additional 1,327,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,058,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,708,000 after buying an additional 1,129,161 shares during the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AQN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.