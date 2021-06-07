Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 51,265 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,265 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,989,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 652.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 4,942.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,984 shares during the period. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $27,753,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $305,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,762. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DBX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.