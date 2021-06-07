Analysts Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.78). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($2.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19).

TBPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

