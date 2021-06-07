7,084 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP opened at $46.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566,798 shares in the company, valued at $21,254,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,221 shares of company stock worth $3,479,611 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

