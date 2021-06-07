Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $23.20 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of FMC worth $23,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 9.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in FMC by 3.7% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in FMC by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock opened at $118.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.61. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $93.52 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.