Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

