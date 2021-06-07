Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,468,000 after acquiring an additional 43,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 522,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 199,535 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 35,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 72,344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $45.96 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $46.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42.

