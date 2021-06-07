Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 32.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,961 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $23,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 294.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $149.51 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $172.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

BAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

