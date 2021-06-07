Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 514.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,929 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 74.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 67.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 35.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 985,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 256,587 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 212.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,269,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 863,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $157,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKR opened at $26.02 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.08 and a beta of 1.77.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

