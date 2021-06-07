Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

TDG stock opened at $665.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $405.01 and a 12 month high of $669.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $610.60.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total transaction of $7,127,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,900 shares of company stock valued at $26,466,031 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

