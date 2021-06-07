Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 47,567 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,567 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

