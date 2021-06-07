Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases New Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 57,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $33.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,732,270. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.