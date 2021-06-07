Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 3,282 SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 960.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 576,465 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 384,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,416,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of SNX opened at $127.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.19. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $529,074.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,051 shares of company stock worth $4,421,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.