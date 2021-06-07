Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $385,000 in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VVV. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

VVV stock opened at $33.76 on Monday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

