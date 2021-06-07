American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of National Health Investors worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $66.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.75%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

