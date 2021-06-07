Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 4,800 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 342,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,773,000 after acquiring an additional 63,496 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $86.05 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.26 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.07 and a beta of 0.19.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,933 shares of company stock valued at $18,892,717. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

