Atria Investments LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Masco by 5.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Masco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $59.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.62. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

